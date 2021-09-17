Partly Cloudy icon
Mother, 8-year-old child in critical condition after hit-and-run rollover crash in Humble, sheriff says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

An 8-year-old and a mother are in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in the Humble area, authorities say.
HUMBLE, Texas – A woman and her 8-year-old child are in critical condition after a rollover crash involving two vehicles in Humble Friday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said three other children were in the car and appear to be stable.

Deputies said the crash happened at 2200 E. FM 1960.

According to Gonzalez, someone might have been ejected from their vehicle during the crash. The sheriff said the second car involved fled the scene.

Deputies said 1960 is completely shut down between Woodland Hills and First Street E. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

