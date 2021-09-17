Mother, 8-year-old child in critical condition after hit-and-run rollover crash in Humble, sheriff says

An 8-year-old and a mother are in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in the Humble area, authorities say.

An 8-year-old and a mother are in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in the Humble area, authorities say.

HUMBLE, Texas – A woman and her 8-year-old child are in critical condition after a rollover crash involving two vehicles in Humble Friday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said three other children were in the car and appear to be stable.

Deputies said the crash happened at 2200 E. FM 1960.

@hcsotexas units are responding to a major crash at 2200 E. FM 1960. Preliminary info: 2 vehicles involved with a rollover. Children are involved, possible ejections. All lanes on 1960 by Woodland Hills will be shut down. I’m enroute to scene. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/zHx4Tvvz2o — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 17, 2021

According to Gonzalez, someone might have been ejected from their vehicle during the crash. The sheriff said the second car involved fled the scene.

Deputies said 1960 is completely shut down between Woodland Hills and First Street E. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.