Montgomery County man dies from West Nile virus; first death-related case for county in 2021, health officials say

A Montgomery County man has died from the West Nile virus, making him the first reported WNV-related death in the county this year, according to the Montgomery County Public Health District.

The man, in his 80s, lived in the 77382 zip code. He was the second confirmed case, health officials said.

In August, the public health district confirmed its first case of West Nile for 2021 that involved a woman in her 60s, who has now been released from the hospital. Officials said the woman lived in the 77365 zip code of Montgomery County.

So far, there has been a total of five cases of the West Nile virus in the fall and winter of 2020, according to Montgomery County Public Health District.

At the beginning of September, a Sugar Land resident was diagnosed with the West Nile virus, making the patient the first reported case in Fort Bend County in 2021.

Symptoms of West Nile include headache, fever, body aches, joint pain, nausea and fatigue. In more serious cases of the illness neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and death have been reported. People typically develop symptoms between three and 14 days after they are bitten.