Gas leak closes street in northwest Harris County

Klein Fire Department crew on the scene of a gas leak in northwest Harris County on Sept. 17, 2021.

HOUSTON – A gas leak has closed a street in an area of northwest Harris County.

Constable deputies are in the 14000 block of Champion Forest Drive and have closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Champion Forest.

#NOW: Constable Deputies are in the 14000 block of Champion Forest Drive in reference to a gas leak.



CenterPoint has been notified and are en route, authorities say.

The Klein Fire Department is on scene.