Gas leak closes street in northwest Harris County

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Klein Fire Department crew on the scene of a gas leak in northwest Harris County on Sept. 17, 2021.
HOUSTON – A gas leak has closed a street in an area of northwest Harris County.

Constable deputies are in the 14000 block of Champion Forest Drive and have closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Champion Forest.

CenterPoint has been notified and are en route, authorities say.

The Klein Fire Department is on scene.

