Alex Bregman shares journey from Skeeters assignment, return to Astros in new documentary

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman fields ground balls before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Houston. Bregman has been on the injured list. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman isn’t holding back in his new documentary detailing his road to recovery.

In a documentary titled “No Sunshine: Reset. Rebuild. Rise.,” produced by Bregman alongside his partner Tyler Straub and Will Stout through PHW Productions, fans are given an inside look at the Houston Astros third baseman’s journey through his assignment with minor-league Sugar Land Skeeters leading up to his return to the major league.

The film is described this way: “After suffering a quad injury halfway through the season, Alex Bregman is placed on a rehab assignment taking him out of the big leagues for about two months. Take the journey through the whole assignment, and relive the ups and downs that got him back to the big leagues, and what led him to now feeling better than ever.”

Watch the 24-minute documentary below: