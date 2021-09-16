Cloudy icon
Video captures moment 10-year-old girl runs from vehicle in southwest Houston after carjacker gets in

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: crime, local
Authorities are asking for help finding the men responsible for a carjacking that involved a couple and their daughter.
HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for help finding the men responsible for a carjacking that involved a couple and their daughter.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at a convenience store in the 8700 block of Beechnut in southwest Houston, authorities said.

Police said the couple pulled into the parking lot, got out and left the vehicle running with their 10-year-old daughter in the backseat.

Shortly after, police said a whole GMC Yukon pulled up next to the black SUV and two men got out. After a brief exchange with the driver, Victor Velasquez, one of the men got into Velasquez’s SUV.

The man then noticed Velasquez’s daughter in the backseat and threatened to hurt her if she did not get out, police said. According to authorities, the child got out of the vehicle, and the man took off in the stolen vehicle while the other man followed in the Yukon.

Police said they later located the stolen SUV on Sept. 11 in west Harris County.

Authorities described both the men as Hispanic between the ages of 25 and 30. One was wearing a black shirt and jeans and the other was wearing a light-colored shirt with black pants.

The Yukon is said to have damage to the front right headlight and quarter panel.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

