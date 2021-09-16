37,000 customers still without power due to Nicholas, CenterPoint says

Crews are working to restore power to thousands across the Houston area Thursday.

CenterPoint Energy is reporting online that about 37,000 customers are currently without power.

A representative said that at the height of the outages, approximately 460,000 customers were without power.

Peter and Lov Harrison said that they have been without power since 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“Thankfully, we do have a generator running right now, so we do have some power,” said Peter Harrison.

CenterPoint Energy released a statement saying in part:

“CenterPoint Energy crews worked throughout the overnight hours to restore service to our impacted customers. The more than 5,000 employees, contractors and mutual assistance crew members will continue to work around the clock to serve our customers. Today’s focus will be on addressing the more challenging outage issues caused by the storm’s extensive damage to some parts of our system. We appreciate our customers’ continued patience and will work hard to restore their service as safely and quickly as possible.”