VIDEO: 6 pairs of $200 jeans walked out of west Houston western wear store

Police are looking for a man responsible for shoplifting turned robbery by force.

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for your help to find a shoplifter who robbed a store in west Houston last month.

It happened on Aug. 27 at around 10 a.m. at a western wear clothing store in the 1600 block of Gessner, police said.

Surveillance video shows a black Chevrolet Silverado in reverse in front of the western wear store. A man exits the vehicle from the passenger seat.

The man, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a mask, walked around the store and picked up six pairs of blue jeans, valued at around $200 a pair, surveillance video showed.

A female employee in the store apparently approached the man and asked if he needed help. As he began to exit the store without paying for the items, police say he pushed the employee out of his way while she tried to stop him. He jumped in the black Silverado and the vehicle pulled out of the store’s parking lot.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, between 6′0 to 6′1, and 150-160 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms and wore boots.

Ad

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.