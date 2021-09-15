KPRC 2 kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with vaccine campaign

KPRC 2 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage by teaming up with Telemundo Houston to launch a multilingual COVID vaccine awareness public service campaign targeting Houston’s LatinX community. The “Plan Your Vaccine” campaign features news anchors from both stations.

KPRC 2 News Today anchors Owen Conflenti & Lisa Hernandez, Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley and Sports Director Randy McIlvoy will co-star with Telemundo Houston anchors Alejandro Mendoza & Crystal Ayala, Lead Meteorologist Pablo Sanchez and Lead Sports Anchor Ubaldo Martinez, to empower, educate and encourage the Hispanic community to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

KPRC 2's Owen Conflenti and Telemundo Houston's Crystal Ayala want to help you Plan Your Vaccine in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

The spots will air jointly on both stations throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 – October 15, 2021, and beyond.

“We applaud KPRC 2 for embracing diversity, equity & inclusion and encourage others to do the same, " Dr. Laura Murillo, President & CEO Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

KPRC 2 will also honor Hispanic Heritage by spotlighting community heroes on-air. As part of its decades-long mission of diversity and inclusion, KPRC 2 continues to engage and celebrate audiences through Voices of Houston, a way to recognize people, businesses and organizations making a difference in our community. Do you know a worthy candidate? We want to share your inspiring stories on the air and on our digital platforms. Please nominate your person or business here.

“KPRC 2 believes the diverse people of Houston should be celebrated every day, not just one month out of the year,” says VP/General Manager Jerry Martin. “KPRC 2 will continue to honor these local cultures and traditions through our year-round initiatives. It’s what makes Houston so great.”

Plus, KPRC 2 will continue its in-depth focus on Houston-area fault lines and solutions in its newscasts via Stronger Houston, and on its social media platforms.

KPRC 2′s Houston Life, airing weekdays at 3 p.m., will feature an array of stars including rock legend Carlos Santana, Chef & Author Adan Medrano (“Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage in Recipes”), plus a visit to Houston Latin Fest, and much more!