KPRC 2 kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with vaccine campaign

KPRC 2 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage by teaming up with Telemundo Houston to launch a multilingual COVID vaccine awareness public service campaign targeting Houston’s LatinX community. The “Plan Your Vaccine” campaign features news anchors from both stations.
- CLICK HERE: Plan Your Vaccine
KPRC 2 News Today anchors Owen Conflenti & Lisa Hernandez, Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley and Sports Director Randy McIlvoy will co-star with Telemundo Houston anchors Alejandro Mendoza & Crystal Ayala, Lead Meteorologist Pablo Sanchez and Lead Sports Anchor Ubaldo Martinez, to empower, educate and encourage the Hispanic community to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The spots will air jointly on both stations throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 – October 15, 2021, and beyond.
“We applaud KPRC 2 for embracing diversity, equity & inclusion and encourage others to do the same, " Dr. Laura Murillo, President & CEO Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
KPRC 2 will also honor Hispanic Heritage by spotlighting community heroes on-air. As part of its decades-long mission of diversity and inclusion, KPRC 2 continues to engage and celebrate audiences through Voices of Houston, a way to recognize people, businesses and organizations making a difference in our community. Do you know a worthy candidate? We want to share your inspiring stories on the air and on our digital platforms. Please nominate your person or business here.
“KPRC 2 believes the diverse people of Houston should be celebrated every day, not just one month out of the year,” says VP/General Manager Jerry Martin. “KPRC 2 will continue to honor these local cultures and traditions through our year-round initiatives. It’s what makes Houston so great.”
Plus, KPRC 2 will continue its in-depth focus on Houston-area fault lines and solutions in its newscasts via Stronger Houston, and on its social media platforms.
KPRC 2′s Houston Life, airing weekdays at 3 p.m., will feature an array of stars including rock legend Carlos Santana, Chef & Author Adan Medrano (“Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage in Recipes”), plus a visit to Houston Latin Fest, and much more!