Cloudy icon
81º

Local News

Find a COVID-19 vaccine location for yourself and your loved ones

Tags: Vaccine, Covid-19, Hispanic Heritage Month, Hispanic Heritage
Plan Your Vaccine Fullscreen
Plan Your Vaccine Fullscreen (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

KPRC 2 has teamed up with Telemundo Houston to make it easy for more people in our community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccine is free at many locations all over the Greater Houston area. Upon vaccination, each person receives a CDC COVID-19 card that lists the date of the first dose, provider, and vaccine type. If given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the recipient will be given the date to return for a second dose.

To find a convenient vaccine location near you or your loved ones, click here: *Plan Your Vaccine*

KPRC 2's Frank Billingsly and Telemundo Houston's Pablo Sanchez team up to help you Plan Your Vaccine
KPRC 2's Frank Billingsly and Telemundo Houston's Pablo Sanchez team up to help you Plan Your Vaccine

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.