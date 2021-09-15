Find a COVID-19 vaccine location for yourself and your loved ones

KPRC 2 has teamed up with Telemundo Houston to make it easy for more people in our community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccine is free at many locations all over the Greater Houston area. Upon vaccination, each person receives a CDC COVID-19 card that lists the date of the first dose, provider, and vaccine type. If given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the recipient will be given the date to return for a second dose.

To find a convenient vaccine location near you or your loved ones, click here: *Plan Your Vaccine*