VIDEOS, PHOTOS: This is the damage the Houston area is seeing as day breaks on Nicholas

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

A gas station in Matagorda on Sept. 14, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Houston area is waking to widespread power outages and damage as Tuesday begins with a lashing from Nicholas.

Here are some of the videos and photos Houston-area people have shared of the issues they’re seeing as the day breaks across the region:

It was a close call for this family in Freeport! A tree fell onto their car. Thank goodness it wasn’t on the house. This neighborhood is without power. KPRC2 / Click2Houston #kprc2

Posted by KPRC2 Cathy Hernandez on Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Damage seen in Surfside, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Damage seen in Surfside, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Damage seen in Surfside, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Damage seen in Surfside, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
A gas station in Matagorda on Sept. 14, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

