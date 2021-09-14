VIDEOS, PHOTOS: This is the damage the Houston area is seeing as day breaks on Nicholas

HOUSTON – The Houston area is waking to widespread power outages and damage as Tuesday begins with a lashing from Nicholas.

Here are some of the videos and photos Houston-area people have shared of the issues they’re seeing as the day breaks across the region:

It was a close call for this family in Freeport! A tree fell onto their car. Thank goodness it wasn’t on the house. This neighborhood is without power. KPRC2 / Click2Houston #kprc2 Posted by KPRC2 Cathy Hernandez on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Damage seen in Surfside, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A gas station in Matagorda on Sept. 14, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tropical Storm Nicholas winds toppled over the gas pump canopy at Stanley’s in Matagorda. The family-owned convenience store is the only one in the area with power thanks to their generator. The store has roof and water damage too. @KPRC2 @KPRC2Anthony pic.twitter.com/VFcU1BvfkM — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) September 14, 2021