VIDEOS, PHOTOS: This is the damage the Houston area is seeing as day breaks on Nicholas

HOUSTON – The Houston area is waking to widespread power outages and damage as Tuesday begins with a lashing from Nicholas.
Here are some of the videos and photos Houston-area people have shared of the issues they’re seeing as the day breaks across the region:
It was a close call for this family in Freeport! A tree fell onto their car. Thank goodness it wasn’t on the house. This neighborhood is without power. KPRC2 / Click2Houston #kprc2Posted by KPRC2 Cathy Hernandez on Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Tropical Storm Nicholas winds toppled over the gas pump canopy at Stanley’s in Matagorda. The family-owned convenience store is the only one in the area with power thanks to their generator. The store has roof and water damage too. @KPRC2 @KPRC2Anthony pic.twitter.com/VFcU1BvfkM— Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) September 14, 2021
They have damage and flooding in Surfside. Unless you’re a resident, the police chief is asking you stay away. @KPRC2 @KPRC2WEATHER @KPRC2Anthony pic.twitter.com/W6Kqvyi2n3— KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) September 14, 2021
#Nicholas produced wind gusts of 50-60 mph as it pushed thru #Houston @KHOU @chitakhou @AddisonGreenWX @Livestormchaser @JeffLindner1 @NWSHouston @TxDOTHouston @Mattlanza @KPRC2Justin @SallyRamirez @WileyPostKHOU @BrandiKHOU @TxStormChasers @CharlesPeekWX pic.twitter.com/CPNUnjZ5WM— Storm Chaser - Houston (@PastorJaimeG) September 14, 2021