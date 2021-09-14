MASSIVE RAINBOW: Did you see the stunning rainbow stretching across Houston ahead of Nicholas’ landfall?

HOUSTON – A massive, vivid rainbow stretched across the southwest Houston area and into Fort Bend County on Monday near sunset just ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas’ move inland.

RELATED: LIVE: Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring flooding rain this evening to much of SE Texas

A promise from above? Beautiful, most definitely. Here are some of the vivid images captured of the natural wonder as Houston looked to the sky after a day of bracing for the rain.

Rainbow photo by Sarah Tello in the Galleria area on Sept. 13, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Larry 0 s

Lisa K I wanted to share this double rainbow on Mon Sept 13th. 0 s

Nathan Shaw 0 s