MASSIVE RAINBOW: Did you see the stunning rainbow stretching across Houston ahead of Nicholas’ landfall?

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Rainbow image from Click2Pins user Texasgal2021 from Sept. 13, 2021.
Rainbow image from Click2Pins user Texasgal2021 from Sept. 13, 2021.

HOUSTON – A massive, vivid rainbow stretched across the southwest Houston area and into Fort Bend County on Monday near sunset just ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas’ move inland.

A promise from above? Beautiful, most definitely. Here are some of the vivid images captured of the natural wonder as Houston looked to the sky after a day of bracing for the rain.

Rainbow photo by Sarah Tello in the Galleria area on Sept. 13, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Photo does not have a caption
Larry
0 s
Houston
I wanted to share this double rainbow on Mon Sept 13th.
Lisa K

0 s
San Antonio
Photo does not have a caption
Nathan Shaw
0 s
Cleveland

DID YOU SEE IT? Thank you, Nathan Shaw, for sharing your RAINBOW photo. 🌈 Share yours in the comments! We'd love to feature them on-air and online!

Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

