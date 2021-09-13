Texas is 3rd least-vaccinated state in the U.S., report says

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

An infant receives a routine vaccination at First Georgia Physician Group Pediatrics in Fayetteville, Ga., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The vaccinations that U.S. schoolchildren are required to get to hold terrible diseases like polio, hepatitis, tetanus and whooping cough in check are way behind schedule this year, threatening further complications to a school year already marred by COVID-19. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

The Lone Star State is ranked 3rd least-vaccinated state in the U.S., according to a report by WalletHub.

According to the report, Texas is ranked 49th on WalletHub’s “States that Vaccinate the Most” for 2021.

The ranking in Texas does not include those who received the COVID-19 vaccine, however, it includes those vaccines such as polio, influenza, and tetanus.

According to the rankings, Texas is ranked 41st in HPV vaccinations among teenagers aged 13-17, 38th in Zoster vaccinations among adults aged 60 and older and 51st in vaccinations among individuals without proper health insurance.

Texas is also ranked 47th in lowest share of children under six years participating in an immunization information system, WalletHub reported.

Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are the top three states with the most vaccinations.

Ad

WalletHub analyzed 50 U.S. states and D.C. using 17 key metrics which includes number of insured individuals, immunizations among children and teens, flu vaccination rate among adults, and more.

To learn more about the latest ranking, click here.