Man on four-wheeler gunned down in northeast Houston; See the man police have charged with murder

HOUSTON – A man accused in the fatal shooting of a man who was riding a four-wheeler through northeast Houston is now charged in connection with the death.

Donald R. Lenor, 41, is charged with murder and assault of a peace officer.

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of South Hall Street at about 7:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said further investigation determined the victim was riding his four-wheeler and was shot at by the suspect, later identified as Lenor. The victim crashed his four-wheeler in a yard at 7006 South Hall Street, jumped the fence and ended up at 7005 West Knoll Street, where he was located by responding HPD patrol officers.

Houston police said officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at 7005 Knoll Street, south of South Hall Street. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died.

The identity of the male victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, police said in a news release.

Police said Lenor crashed his vehicle into a ditch on Hall Street and fled the scene. He was taken into custody a short time later by responding HPD patrol officers and was charged.