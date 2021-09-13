Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to discuss Nicholas, resolution in opposition of Texas’ abortion law

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will hold a news conference Monday at 3 p.m. to provide an update on county work to prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

She’s also planning to provide details of a resolution strongly opposing SB 8 that will be presented for a vote at Harris County Commissioners Court.

