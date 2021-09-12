Mostly Cloudy icon
Football’s back! Post your game day pics on Click2Pins!

Game Day Faces: Lauren Kelly, Derrick Shore, Keith Garvin
The Houston Texans kick off the regular season today and we know football fans will be sporting the gear and working the grill to enjoy all the best parts of Sunday games. Show us how you are celebrating this first Sunday of the NFL regular season.

Check out Timmy & Tommy! These kitties look like they may want to compete with Toro for a job!

The KPRC team recently put on their game faces. Owen who is a tried and true Texans fan went all in with the face paint. Check out the process and the finished product below!

Whether you’re rocking face paint, wearing a jersey, or tackling a mouthwatering game day food spread, we want to see it!

Post your game day pics on Click2Pins!

