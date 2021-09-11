Weeks-long water leak finally slated for repair following KPRC 2 investigation

HOUSTON – For at least three weeks, and possibly longer, water, mostly likely tens of thousands of gallons, has been pouring out of a broken 12″ water main along Woodway Drive, near Winrock.

Owen Anglum, a concerned citizen, who noticed the pool of water from his balcony, called 311 with little in the way of results.

“Two weeks ago, I called again and they said we already know about that, and hung up,” Anglum said.

At least one other neighbor also attempted to get the problem fixed via 311, but even though the water main continued to leak, that neighbor, who asked not to be identified, provided an email from the city that said the problem had been fixed.

Anglum called KPRC2 Investigates to try to help, and we in turn, called District G Council Member Greg Travis.

“Five minutes ago, I got a text that said the crew is on their way so I expect them to be here in 30 minutes,” Travis said as he waited with us for the Public Works crew to arrive.

Ad

They arrived at the scene about two hours later, with a supervisor who said the leak was slated to be fixed Saturday morning. That supervisor did not expect water would have to be turned off to surrounding homes in order to fix the main.

KPRC2 will monitor developments.