The results are in: These 4 Texas brands won H-E-B’s statewide search for the best new products

A panel of judges reviewed 1,200 products -- everything from books to beignets -- vying for glory in H-E-B’s annual search for the Lone Star State’s best new merchandise.

Dubbed the grocer’s Quest for Texas Best, the competition’s aim is to identify the best new Texan-made products.

Through two qualifying rounds, the submissions were judged on taste and flavor, customer appeal, value, uniqueness, market potential and differentiation from current products at H-E-B stores, according to H-E-B. Four Texas brands walked away champions.

“Each year we are amazed by what Texans bring to this competition. Despite the disruption of COVID-19, these entrepreneurs demonstrated creativity, determination and perseverance in pursuit of growing their businesses,” said James Harris, Director, Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity, H-E-B. “H-E-B is thrilled to shine light on these four outstanding businesses and their Texan-made products that will add to the diversity of products on our shelves and to our roster of suppliers.”

Ad

RELATED: Texans dish on their favorite H‑E‑B brand products

These are H-E-B’s ‘Quest for Texas Best’ winners:

Descriptions were provided courtesy of H-E-B.

Grand Prize Winner ($25,000): Savor Pâtisserie – French Macarons

Kelli Watts (Dallas)

Kelli Watts who is half French but born and raised in Texas, developed her own version of the French macaron, and founded Savor Pâtisserie in 2016. The beautifully delicious under 100 calorie treats are larger than most, are naturally gluten free with select flavors dairy free. Flavors include vanilla, strawberry, lemon, and pistachio along with specialties like s’mores, cookies ‘n cream, and birthday cake.

First Place Winner ($20,000): 2F Akaushi Beef – Texas Wagyu Ground Beef

Felo and Stephanie Martinez (Santa Elena, Rio Grande Valley)

The Martinez family has been breeding and raising commercial cattle since 1984 on the family’s 1927 Rancho Santa Fe. Using certified Akaushi Wagyu genetics, the 2F Akaushi Ground Beef is a special 80/20 blend of chuck, rump, and steak trimmings, is all natural, hormone free, and contains no antibiotics. 2F Akaushi Beef offers premium Wagyu beef to restaurants and households.

Ad

Second Place Winner ($15,000): Bhoomi – Enhanced Sugar Cane Water

Arpit & Elora Bhopalkar (Austin)

Bhoomi, a line of high-quality rehydrating cold pressed cane elixirs blended with ancient Ayurvedic super botanicals for recovery, immunity, and superfood properties. Certified Paleo, low glycemic with packaging that reduces the carbon footprint by a substantial 89% compared to other traditional PET options, Bhoomi’s flavors include: ginger, turmeric, and moringa.

Third Place Winner ($10,000): Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – Dr Pepper Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Tom Landis & Coleman Jones (Dallas)

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is renowned for its iconic Dr Pepper Chocolate Chip ice cream and its mission to change the way businesses hire people with special needs. With two locations in Dallas with five more on the way, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream also works with numerous special needs organizations to hire, train, and employ people with Down syndrome and autism.

Ad

RELATED: H-E-B named one of the top 10 best places to work in 2021