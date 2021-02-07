H-E-B named one of the top 10 best places to work in 2021

Beloved Texas grocer H-E-B was recently named Grocer of the Year by industry publication Grocery Dive and in another recent report it was ranked the nation’s second-best grocer. Now, it has a new accolade to tout.

The San Antonio-based supermarket chain is No.10 on online job-search company Glassdoor’s 2021 list of the 100 Best Places to Work.

The list was compiled based on anonymous reviews from employees. Companies were ranked based on the overall rating they achieved during the past year. Ratings are based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied. H-E-B received an overall rating of 4.4, with employee reviews praising H-E-B as a “super fun work environment” and referencing “great benefits” and a”flexible work schedule.” 90 percent of reviewers said they would recommend the company to a friend and 96 percent approved of H-E-B’s Chairman and CEO Charles Butt.

Glassdoor’s 100 best places to work list features employers across a range of industries, including technology, health care, biotech and pharmaceuticals, retail, travel and tourism, consulting and finance. Among large employers (companies with over 1,000 employees) H-E-B trailed behind some of the world’s most valuable companies, including Google (No.6), Delta Air Lines (No.7), and Microsoft (No.9). Notably, the Texas grocer ranked higher than giants like Facebook (No. 11), LinkedIn (No. 13), Mastercard (No. 28), and Apple (No. 31).

Several other Texas companies claimed spots on Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work list, including Dallas-based Southwest Airlines (No. 21), Austin-based Keller Williams (No. 33), Dallas-based Texas Instruments (No. 38), and Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center (No. 90).

“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said in a release. “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership, and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety, and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year’s outstanding Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

These are the top ten best Places to work in 2021, according to Glassdoor:

Bain & Company (4.6 rating) NVIDIA (4.5 rating) In-N-Out Burger (4.5 rating) HubSpot (4.5 rating) McKinsey & Company (4.5 rating) Google (4.5 rating) Delta Air Lines (4.5 rating) lululemon (4.5 rating) Microsoft (4.5 rating) H E B (4.4 rating)

