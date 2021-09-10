Liberty County courthouse security officer dies of COVID-19

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A Liberty County courthouse security officer died of COVID-19.

Joseph “Joe” Reese, a former reserve deputy with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, died early Friday, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

After 25 years with Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 3, Reese joined the reserve ranks of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in October 2020. In August 2021, he began working as a security officer at the Liberty County courthouse.

Details regarding Reese’s funeral arrangement are forthcoming.

As of Friday, 259 Liberty County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ COVID-19 data dashboard. 51.71% of Liberty County residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 41.44% of the county’s residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the department.