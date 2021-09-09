PHOTOS: Do you recognize these men from a deadly nightclub shooting in north Harris County?

Homicide investigators are releasing still photos of two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a local night club.

HOUSTON – Three photos show two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at Club Vision in north Harris County.

Authorities responded to the shooting on Aug. 8 at around 2:10 a.m.

Six club patrons were shot in the parking lot, and one man, Derrick Johnson, died at the scene. The other injuries were non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

Homicide investigators are releasing still photos of two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a local night club. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for two suspects who shot people in the parking lot. Deputies said they are also looking for people who might have additional information on the nightclub shooting.

The first suspect is described as a man with medium-length dreadlocks. The second suspect is a man with short hair.

Authorities are looking for a newer model, blueish gray, four-door Ford F-150 with aftermarket rims seen in surveillance video.

If you have any information regarding the suspects or the vehicle, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 713-274-9100.