‘I never got to tell her goodbye’: Mother says she’s still without closure 3 years after daughter went missing

Houston – Three years after Jennifer Sanchez went missing, her mother said she still doesn’t have closure.

“We don’t know where her body is,” said Ofelia Gomez.

The 39-year-old mother of six was remembered during a vigil in Houston on Wednesday night.

“She never got to meet her granddaughters,” Gomez said. “I never got to even tell her goodbye.”

Court records show Jennifer Sanchez’s estranged husband, Joey Sanchez, was charged with capital murder in 2018, but Jennifer’s family said they are still waiting on the case to go to trial.

“We thought we were going to go to court in June, but because of some issues about it, it’s set until November,” Gomez said.

Jennifer’s mother said when she drives around, she can’t help but wonder where her daughter’s remains might be.

“I just wanted her remains to put her to rest and I’ll keep doing this until I have my daughter back,” Gomez said.