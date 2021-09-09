20 years later: Nonprofit Tuesday’s Children continues to support families forever changed by 9/11

20 years of service: Nonprofit Tuesday’s Children continues to support families forever changed by 9/11

HOUSTON – An organization to support families who lost loved ones in the attacks on September 11 continues to help those suffering twenty years later.

“We found out this year that those families that were effected by 9/11 still have psychological trauma and still need that type of long-term healing and resiliency training,” said Daniel Morgan.

Morgan served in the US Army for more than 20 years and now serves as a board member with the non-profit Tuesday’s Children.

The organization was created after 9/11 to help children of those killed.

It offers support to families impacted by terrorism, military conflict and mass violence.

Many of them now are Gold Star families, whose loved ones in the military paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“We stay with a family as long as the family wants us to stay with them,” said Morgan.

The organization has various programs, including one encouraging healing through good deeds.

They also have a Career Resource Center to help children join the workforce.

Twenty years after 9/11, their work is more important than ever.

“You’re part of something bigger than yourself and I think that’s what’s the key part to remember when you have these discussions with these families particularly,” said Morgan.

Morgan said they plan to expand in Texas to better serve the millions of veterans.

Tuesday’s Children is organizing a virtual 5-k walk and run on Friday, September 10.

To take part in the race or donate to the organization, visit https://www.tuesdayschildren.org/