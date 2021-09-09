15-year-old girl struck by bullet that went through apartment wall in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot through a wall at an apartment complex in southeast Houston Thursday.

Officers said the shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 8541 Winkler Dr. around 3:20 a.m.

According to investigators, the 15-year-old girl was hit by a bullet that pierced through the wall of the apartment unit. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said the teen is expected to recover from her injuries.