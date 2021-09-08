Applications open today: Harris County adds another $30 million to COVID Relief Fund

HOUSTON – Another $30 million has been added to Harris County Recovery Assistance (HCRA), allowing the program to reopen to receive additional applications from Sept. 8-12.

The program, which is administered by Catholic Charities, provides $1,500 one-time grants to families struggling due to COVID-related layoffs and wage reductions.

A family experiencing pandemic-related financial hardships may apply as long as one member of the household has legal status and if the total household income falls below 60% of the HUD Area Median Family Income ($33,300 for one person; $47,520 for a family of four).

The money can be used for any type of urgent expense (housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, childcare, transportation, etc.). To ensure fairness, the county said households will be selected randomly and all funding will be distributed by late fall.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming need for continued, direct assistance to help families meet their basic needs,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. “While a $1,500 payment will not lift a family out of poverty, it can help someone stay healthy and housed. We also know from experience that when struggling families receive financial assistance, they put that money back into the economy.”

People with questions are urged to call (832) 345-6289 from Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, go to HarrisCountyRelief.org.