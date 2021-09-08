Harris County’s Lina Hidalgo takes part in White House event about area’s rental assistance efforts

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo appeared alongside other elected officials and senior Biden administration officials in a virtual roundtable on Wednesday to discuss the City of Houston and Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Hidalgo’s office said in a news release that since launching in February, Harris County and the City of Houston have provided over $188 million to over 49,000 households as part of the program.

Houston “has been hailed by the White House as a national model for how to deliver COVID-19 relief funds efficiently and equitably,” the judge’s office said via the news release.

Hidalgo spoke alongside Virginia Gov. Ralph, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Louisville, Kentucky Mayor Greg Fischer, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

These officials also appeared at the event: U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, White House American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling, White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Rodriguez, White House special assistant to the president for Housing and Urban Policy Erika Poethig and U.S. Department of the Treasury chief recovery officer Jacob Leibenluft.