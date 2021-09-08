Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Channelview area trailer, authorities say

HOUSTON – A man is charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman found in a trailer in the Channelview area, according to the Harris County sheriff.
Martin Ayala-Monico is the victim’s ex-boyfriend, according to authorities. He is now in the Harris County Jail.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the victim as Karla Serra-Bautista. Her body was found inside a trailer in the 1700 block of Lori Lane on June 3.
