Man dead after suspects follow, shoot at pickup truck in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after a confrontation at a northeast Houston gas station Monday night, police said. Officers said it appears the victim was followed by suspects he may have been arguing with.

Police said the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Winfield around 11 p.m.

Homicide investigators said the incident began about a mile away from where the shooting happened at a Valero gas station, where words were exchanged between two groups. A man in a white pickup truck got out and approached the people in the other vehicle, police said.

Officers said the people in the white pickup truck then drove away and the other vehicle followed. That’s when police said the suspects opened fire on the white pickup truck, hitting the man in the back seat and killing him.

According to investigators, the three people in the truck drove to the parking lot of a school on Winfield Road.

“A vehicle pulled up, said something to our complainants, opened fire on the complainants,” Lt. Christopher Bruce with the Houston Police Department said. According to investigators, it’s not clear yet if the victim and suspects knew each other.

Investigators said they are looking at surveillance video from the gas station.

Police said they are working to get a good description of the shooter and a description of the vehicle.