2 people killed in murder-suicide inside lobby of Marriott Marquis Houston hotel, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man and woman are dead following a shooting inside the lobby of a hotel in downtown Houston, according to Houston police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Marriott Marquis Houston Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street around 3:30 p.m.

HPD commanders and PIO en route to a shooting at 1777 Walker Street. Preliminary info is two persons are deceased in the lobby of a hotel. Shooting occurred about 3:30 pm



It appears to be a murder-suicide incident.



Further info will be released at the scene.

According to Houston police chief Troy Finner, a man in his late 30s shot a woman in her early 20s to death before turning the gun on himself.

Finner said the man and the woman arrived at the hotel in separate vehicles but met inside of the lobby and looked to be having a conversation with one another before the shooting.

Investigators said they cannot determine the relationship between the man and the woman at this time, but according to surveillance video and witnesses on the scene, the two seemed to know one another.

The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released.

Witnesses Melina Jara and Peter Maher said they were visiting from Virginia when they decided to stop by the hotel’s gift shop and then heard gunshots.

“Five seconds later, we see this employee run into the gift shop. She starts locking the door. ‘We have to hide. We have to hide. There’s like an active shooter in the lobby,’” Jara said. “So we had to hide in the storage closet.”

Another witness, Chuck Anderson, said he was in the Starbucks.

“All you heard was ‘Pow!’ And then the hotel manager came out,” Andersen said.

Kayla McCadney, who lives downtown, said she spent Labor Day weekend at the pool at the hotel on Monday. On Tuesday, she said she was taking her daily walk around Discovery Green when she heard about the horrific shooting.

“To see this today, on my normal walk, when I’m kind of trying to get back on my routine from my normal weekend, it’s really shocking,” McCadney said.

Watch the full HPD presser below: