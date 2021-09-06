Partly Cloudy icon
VIDEO, PHOTOS: See impressive lightning, severe storms across the Houston area

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Lightning lights up the sky in the Tanglewood area on Sept. 6, 2021.
Lightning lights up the sky in the Tanglewood area on Sept. 6, 2021. (Brandon Bockman/KPRC2)

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the severe weather across the Houston area on Labor Day 2021, including an impressive show of lightning -- and a rainbow.

Inside the loop Houston Labor Day.

Posted by Crystal Delgado on Monday, September 6, 2021
Brandon Bockman

Thunder Lightning Near Tangle Wood West Houston Texas this morning at 6am this morning Photo By Brandon Bockman

Houston
Brandon Bockman

Thunder Lightning Near Tangle Wood West Texas this morning at 6am outside watching it &#127785;&#9928;&#127785; started inside staying safe photo By Brandon Bockman

Houston
Lightning strikes all around the west side.
mattyintx

Lightning strikes all around the west side.

Richmond

Also, this apparently happened over the weekend. Not in Houston, but in China. What a wild moment.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

