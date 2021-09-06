VIDEO, PHOTOS: See impressive lightning, severe storms across the Houston area

Lightning lights up the sky in the Tanglewood area on Sept. 6, 2021.

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the severe weather across the Houston area on Labor Day 2021, including an impressive show of lightning -- and a rainbow.

Inside the loop Houston Labor Day. Posted by Crystal Delgado on Monday, September 6, 2021

Brandon Bockman Thunder Lightning Near Tangle Wood West Houston Texas this morning at 6am this morning Photo By Brandon Bockman 0 s

Brandon Bockman Thunder Lightning Near Tangle Wood West Texas this morning at 6am outside watching it 🌩⛈🌩 started inside staying safe photo By Brandon Bockman 0 s

mattyintx Lightning strikes all around the west side. 0 s

Also, this apparently happened over the weekend. Not in Houston, but in China. What a wild moment.