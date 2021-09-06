VIDEO, PHOTOS: See impressive lightning, severe storms across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the severe weather across the Houston area on Labor Day 2021, including an impressive show of lightning -- and a rainbow.
Inside the loop Houston Labor Day.Posted by Crystal Delgado on Monday, September 6, 2021
Amazing Grace!— G.U 🦅 Hugohills™ (@GHugohills) September 6, 2021
Sitting on the patio Meditating 🧘🏾♂️
While Nature cleanses our space🛁
I’m grateful for this morning rain.#lightning #StormHour #HTX #LabourDay #nature #meditation pic.twitter.com/5Y6TVxXojr
On this #LaborDay Showers & thunderstorms continue moving S & SW with #Lightning show @chitakhou @MichelleKHOU @Livestormchaser @TxStormChasers @KHOU @weatherchannel #TXwx #houwx @abc13weather @GarofaloWX @WeatherNation @JeffLindner1 @NWSHouston @KPRC2Justin— Storm Chaser - Houston (@PastorJaimeG) September 6, 2021
@Mattlanza pic.twitter.com/E4E8mfLtTR
Brandon Bockman
Thunder Lightning Near Tangle Wood West Houston Texas this morning at 6am this morning Photo By Brandon Bockman
Brandon Bockman
Thunder Lightning Near Tangle Wood West Texas this morning at 6am outside watching it 🌩⛈🌩 started inside staying safe photo By Brandon Bockman
mattyintx
Lightning strikes all around the west side.
Also, this apparently happened over the weekend. Not in Houston, but in China. What a wild moment.
Over the weekend: watch #lightning strike a lamppost 12 times in 10 seconds in #China's Qingdao city— RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) September 6, 2021
Follow @Raw_News1st pic.twitter.com/wXu5BqBxG4