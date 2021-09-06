Ask 2: Does the new liquor law permit bars to legally open at 10 a.m. on Sundays?

FILE - In this Sept.21, 2019 file photo a guest holds glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. German beer sales in this years first half were 2.7% lower than a year earlier. They were dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

Question: Does the new law permit bars to legally open at 10 a.m. on Sundays?

Answer: No. House Bill 1518, allowing beer and wine sales starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays in Texas, went into effect Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The bill did not provide new exceptions to bars, which are deemed a public place.

According to the bill, “a person commits an offense if the person consumes or possesses with intent to consume an alcoholic beverage in a public place at any time on Sunday between 2:15 a.m. and 12 noon and on any other day between 2:15 a.m. and 7 a.m.”

Retailers like grocery and convenience stores are permitted to sell beer and wine starting at 10 a.m. instead of noon on Sundays.

