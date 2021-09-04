Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times near Humble

HUMBLE – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said a man was shot multiple times on Arbor Trails Drive near Humble on Saturday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

HAPPENING NOW - SHOOTING SCENE



Heavy police presence in the 3600 block of Arbor Trails. Constable Deputies are investigating a shooting.



A male victim has been transported to a hospital by EMS in critical condition after being shot multiple times.



Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/cXNU3xbmmT — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 4, 2021

The crime scene, which was taped off by deputies, included part of the same property where a man was found shot and killed in a separate incident nearly two years ago.

Surveillance video shared by a neighbor showed a vehicle parked in the street. Moments later, gunshots could be heard, followed by a man screaming.

The neighbor said he later saw the victim on a stretcher being taken away.

“Before the officers and all of them left, they took him to the hospital,” said neighbor Sylvester Johnson. “He was in surgery, and from last we heard, he was doing ok.”

Investigators have not said whether anyone was arrested for Saturday’s incident or if there may be any connection to the shooting from 2019.