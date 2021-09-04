HCSO: Man fatally shot at north Houston apartment complex

One person has died following a shooting at a north Houston apartment complex, authorities said.

Deputies were called around 10:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Vista Drive. Arriving units found multiple shell casings at the scene and observed that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire.

They soon learned a shooting victim had been transported from the scene via a private vehicle. The male was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The person who transported the shooting victim is cooperating with investigators.

Investigators believe multiple parties exchanged gunfire in the parking lot at the apartment complex.

At least two suspects remain at large.