HCSO: Man fatally shot at north Houston apartment complex

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

One person has died following a shooting at a north Houston apartment complex, authorities said.

Deputies were called around 10:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Vista Drive. Arriving units found multiple shell casings at the scene and observed that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire.

They soon learned a shooting victim had been transported from the scene via a private vehicle. The male was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The person who transported the shooting victim is cooperating with investigators.

Investigators believe multiple parties exchanged gunfire in the parking lot at the apartment complex.

At least two suspects remain at large.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

