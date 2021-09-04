Houston Newsmakers: Reward money helps Crime Stoppers of Houston fight crime

Rania Mankarious, CEO, Crime Stoppers of Houston (KPRC)

The reward was $100,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an off-duty New Orleans police officer. Rania Mankarious is the CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston and says that kind of reward was a difference-maker in leading to the arrest of two men in those killings. But she adds that the bail reform system, which is changing because of a new law comes too late to correct one significant wrong. “We actually were searching for him back in March and Crime Stoppers apprehended him,” said Mankarious about one of the suspects. “Bond enforcement paid a reward on him and of course he’s back out on the streets and able to kill.” She says it will help when the new law goes into effect. “Basically what it says is that when you’re dealing with the most violent offenders, you can’t get a PR bond, a get out of jail free card. And that should be common sense for all but it’s not.” See the full interview on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

Ad

Jimmy and Pam Storey with Grandchildren (Storey Family)

Family of 9/11 victim shares memories of loved one

Jimmy Storey was in New York on business with his company on September 11th of 2001. His office was in the World Trade Center. He died in the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history. As the nation pauses to observe the 20th anniversary of that fateful day, Jimmy’s wife Pam Storey knows what she will be doing. “We remember him every day,” she said. “He’s always part of our lives but kids grow up and I retired after a couple of years and every day on September 11th I go for a walk. I stay away from the television and he’s just always there.” More with Pam Storey and daughter Cindy about the man they lost and the memories of him that keep him alive in their hearts.

Former Sugar Land Mayor Jimmy Thomson and Sugar Land Fire Chief Doug Boeker (KPRC)

Sugar Land Fire Fighters Ball set for September 11th

September 11th is the date for the first ever Sugar Land Fire Fighters Ball. Former Sugar Land Mayor Jimmy Thompson and his wife Gay are Honorary Chairs of the event. “This is really driven by our Citizens Fire Academy Alumni association and we’re inviting all citizens to be a part of it,” said former mayor Thompson. Fire Chief Doug Boeker says in addition to honoring those lost on 9-11, they will raise funds for much needed equipment for the Sugar Land EMS. “Sugar Land has always kind of been on the cutting edge of sort of doing what’s right instead of what’s normal. See their interview and get information for the event. https://bit.ly/3BCU2eQ

Ad

More Information:

Rania Mankarious, CEO, Crime Stoppers of Houston

· Website: https://crime-stoppers.org/about-us/our-team

Mayor James “Jimmy Thompson, Former Sugar Land Mayor

· Website: https://bit.ly/3BCU2eQ

Chief Doug Boeker, Sugar Land Fire Chief

· Website: http://www.sugarlandtx.gov/724/Fire-EMS-Chief-Doug-Boeker