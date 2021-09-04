Partly Cloudy icon
95º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Customs and Border Protection seized dozens of boxes of horse medications at US-Mexico border

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Texas, border, El Paso, horse medication, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
The seized products
The seized products (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized dozens of boxes of horse medications and supplements at the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this week.

CBP officers at the El Paso port of entry seized the contraband items Thursday at approximately 12 p.m. when a U.S. citizen, 44, entered Texas from Mexico and declared vitamins.

Upon an inspection CBP officers found a large box containing a variety of prescription animal supplements and horse medications -- veterinary medications considered a class three narcotic steroid and prohibited from entry, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP officers seized the products and issued the man a $500 civil penalty.

RELATED: Texas man caught trying to smuggle 350 lbs of meat across the border

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter