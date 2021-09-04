Customs and Border Protection seized dozens of boxes of horse medications at US-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized dozens of boxes of horse medications and supplements at the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this week.

CBP officers at the El Paso port of entry seized the contraband items Thursday at approximately 12 p.m. when a U.S. citizen, 44, entered Texas from Mexico and declared vitamins.

Upon an inspection CBP officers found a large box containing a variety of prescription animal supplements and horse medications -- veterinary medications considered a class three narcotic steroid and prohibited from entry, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP officers seized the products and issued the man a $500 civil penalty.

RELATED: Texas man caught trying to smuggle 350 lbs of meat across the border