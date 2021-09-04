Texas man caught trying to smuggle 350 lbs of meat across the border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents made a meaty seizure in late August when they confiscated 350 pounds of contraband meat at the Texas-Mexico border.

The agents discovered the meat, approximately 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham, hidden in a Texas man’s vehicle, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

When the man, a 20-year-old El Paso resident, presented himself for inspection at the border around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, agriculture specialists discovered 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey ham concealed under blankets, under seats, in the car’s center console, and inside a duffel bag, according to the release.

The man told border officials he had planned to resell the meat in the U.S. The agents issued the man a $1,000 civil penalty and seized and destroyed the meat, according to the release.

“With the recent detection of the African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic, it is important that no pork products are brought into the U.S.” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha in a statement. “Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry.”

