September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month! KPRC 2 going gold in Fight 2 End Pediatric Cancer

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and KPRC 2 is going gold to bring awareness in our Fight 2 End Pediatric Cancer campaign along with our partners at Texas Children’s Hospital.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 10,500 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone. The past few decades have brought promising treatments and advancements in the fight against pediatric cancer that have improved outcomes and saved lives. Still, more than 1,000 families could experience the loss of a child from cancer in 2021.

Until there’s a cure for every type of cancer at any stage, young patients along with their parents, siblings, family and friends face a terrifying battle. There is still so much more to accomplish, and until we defeat pediatric cancer once and for all, bringing awareness and funding research can help doctors continue to make life-saving progress. To a family facing a cancer battle with their child, it could mean a chance for their child to graduate from kindergarten, from high school, and eventually a chance for their child to grow up and raise a family of their own.

This month, KPRC 2 will feature doctors and researchers from Texas Children’s Hospital who are dedicated to this mission. You’ll be able to hear how they’re working to make a difference in the Fight 2 End Pediatric Cancer.