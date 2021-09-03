Local program creates initiative to help people with severe autism, caregivers for free

HOUSTON – The Center for Autism and Developmental Disorders has created an initiative that will help people with severe autism and caregivers for free.

The program offers behavioral intervention and caregiver training, with no age restrictions, at the new Intensive Outpatient Behavior Disorders Clinic at the University of Houston-Clear Lake at Pearland.

To receive the services, a client must have a diagnosis of autism, which will be free due to grant funding provided by the Masonic Children and Family Services of Texas.

“Families can’t afford this level of care without insurance if they’re on ABA or Medicaid,” Associate Professor of Behavior Analysis Jennifer Fritz said. “This clinic will offer a place for families to receive high quality, compassionate care for both the individual and the family.”

Program Manager Tori Fletcher said the clinic’s services included an assessment, followed by a treatment plan for severe problem behavior.

“This encompasses aggression, self-injury, property destruction, or similar behaviors,” Fletcher said. “A referral is not necessary.”

According to a release, each individual and their caregivers would have two weeks of intensive, focused time, from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Intensive Outpatient Behavior Disorders Clinic, visit https://www.uhcl.edu/pearland/