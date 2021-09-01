Houston-area residents featured in Time Square presentation for Down Syndrome Awareness month

Katelyn Burchfield and Alexandra Vincent will be seen in a Times Square video presentation on Sept. 18, 2021.

Selected from more than 2,100 entries worldwide, Katelyn Burchfield and Alexandra Vincent were featured in a presentation displayed in the heart of Times Square on Saturday.

Katelyn of Cleveland, Texas, and Alexandra, of La Porte, were featured in the annual National Down Syndrome Society video presentation that was displayed on two JumboTron screens in Times Square.

The video presentation features roughly 500 photographs of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

According to the National Down Syndrome Society, the presentation is designed to promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

Katelyn’s featured photo, shown above, is one of her taken at Jamaica Beach in Galveston.

The video presentation was live-streamed on the National Down Syndrome Society Facebook page. You can watch it, in full, in the video below.