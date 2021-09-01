Here’s how to calculate how much your utility bill will change ahead of Houston’s water rates increase

HOUSTON – Houston Public Works has launched a website that aims to help customers calculate how much their utility bill will change ahead of the city’s water rates increase.

The new water and wastewater rates are set to begin on Sept. 1, which will help pay for the increased cost of service for each type of customer while ensuring everyone pays their fair share, according to a release.

The Houston Water Rates website also features a tool where customers can find tips on how to lower their utility bill and resources for those who need assistance paying their bill.

The City of Houston council members voted to approve the proposed hike in water bills by a 12-4 vote, making water bills go up 78% in five years.

