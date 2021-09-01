Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Here’s how to calculate how much your utility bill will change ahead of Houston’s water rates increase

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, water rates, Houston public works
City council votes 12-4 to approve proposed hike in water bill rates
City council votes 12-4 to approve proposed hike in water bill rates

HOUSTON – Houston Public Works has launched a website that aims to help customers calculate how much their utility bill will change ahead of the city’s water rates increase.

The new water and wastewater rates are set to begin on Sept. 1, which will help pay for the increased cost of service for each type of customer while ensuring everyone pays their fair share, according to a release.

The Houston Water Rates website also features a tool where customers can find tips on how to lower their utility bill and resources for those who need assistance paying their bill.

The City of Houston council members voted to approve the proposed hike in water bills by a 12-4 vote, making water bills go up 78% in five years.

READ: Here’s what the hike would mean for you if you live in the city

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email