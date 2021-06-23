Partly Cloudy icon
77º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Will you be paying more for your water? City council to vote on proposed hike in water bills

Some rates may increase by 78% in five years if approved

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

Christine Noël
, Anchor

Sofia Ojeda
, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: 
City of Houston
,
Water
,
Price Hike
Will you be paying more for your water? City council to vote on proposed hike in water bills
Will you be paying more for your water? City council to vote on proposed hike in water bills

HOUSTON – Some Houstonians feel as if they could be left “high and dry” if the City of Houston signs off on a steep hike to water bills.

If city council members approve recommended rate hikes Wednesday, water bills would go up 78% in five years.

The hike is meant to pay for “infrastructure upgrades” and cover fines related to waste-water pollution. Here’s what the hike would mean for you if you live in the city:

A home that is billed for 3,000 gallons of water currently pays a little more than $27 a month. If the hike is approved, that amount would jump to more than $31 next month. Five years from now, it would be closer to $49. that’s a 78% increase in just five years.

During public comments before councilmembers Tuesday, some Houstonians shared their opinion on the possible change.

The potential hike is up for a vote during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: