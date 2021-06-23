Will you be paying more for your water? City council to vote on proposed hike in water bills

HOUSTON – Some Houstonians feel as if they could be left “high and dry” if the City of Houston signs off on a steep hike to water bills.

If city council members approve recommended rate hikes Wednesday, water bills would go up 78% in five years.

The hike is meant to pay for “infrastructure upgrades” and cover fines related to waste-water pollution. Here’s what the hike would mean for you if you live in the city:

A home that is billed for 3,000 gallons of water currently pays a little more than $27 a month. If the hike is approved, that amount would jump to more than $31 next month. Five years from now, it would be closer to $49. that’s a 78% increase in just five years.

During public comments before councilmembers Tuesday, some Houstonians shared their opinion on the possible change.

The potential hike is up for a vote during Wednesday’s city council meeting.