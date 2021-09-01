Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

622 nurses arriving in Harris County to help assist in staffing shortages, rising COVID-19 cases, Judge Hidalgo says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Harris county, Lina Hidalgo, COVID-19, coronavirus
Photo does not have a caption

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Tuesday that 622 nurses are arriving in the country to help assist hospitals with the shortage of nurses as they battle rising COVID-19 cases.

The additional staffing is due to Hidalgo’s $30 million plan to bring more nurses outside of the region into hospitals across the Houston area in response to the overwhelming amount of people in emergency rooms and ICU due to the pandemic.

Hidalgo said the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council will help distribute the nurses to the hospitals, as needed.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email