622 nurses arriving in Harris County to help assist in staffing shortages, rising COVID-19 cases, Judge Hidalgo says

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Tuesday that 622 nurses are arriving in the country to help assist hospitals with the shortage of nurses as they battle rising COVID-19 cases.

The additional staffing is due to Hidalgo’s $30 million plan to bring more nurses outside of the region into hospitals across the Houston area in response to the overwhelming amount of people in emergency rooms and ICU due to the pandemic.

Hidalgo said the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council will help distribute the nurses to the hospitals, as needed.