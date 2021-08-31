Woman says her 71-year-old husband was attacked by gator in Hurricane Ida floodwaters, reports say

SLIDELL, Louisiana – A 71-year-old man is dead in what appeared to be an alligator attack in Hurricane Ida floodwaters Monday, according to reports from WDSU-TV.

St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the alligator attack they said happened in a flooded area of Slidell, Louisiana, which is 25 minutes away from New Orleans.

According to WDSU, the sheriff’s office said they received a call from a woman who said her 71-year-old husband was attacked and apparently killed by an alligator while walking in floodwaters following Hurricane Ida.

Deputies said the woman told them she was inside when she heard the noise and went outside to see her husband being attacked by the gator.

According to deputies, the woman said she ran to her husband and was able to pull him out of the floodwaters. Authorities told WDSU she went inside to get first aid but realized her husband’s injuries were too severe when she got back outside. The woman allegedly told deputies she got into her pirogue to get to higher ground but when she returned, her husband was no longer on the steps.

Ad

The sheriff’s office told WDSU they haven’t been able to find the man’s body and the incident is under investigation.