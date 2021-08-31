Partly Cloudy icon
Texas City man injured in officer-involved shooting, police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A Texas City police officer shot a man Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at approximately 11 a.m. at a residence located at the end of Strom Road near FM 517 in Texas City. Police were dispatched to the area in response to a report there was a suicidal man with a gun there.

At some point, an officer shot the man, police said. As of 11:25 a.m., it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, according to the Texas City Police Department.

An ambulance is en route to the scene to transport the man to an area hospital for treatment.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the incident.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019.

