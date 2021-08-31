Katy ISD board approves 5-stage plan to respond to COVID-19

Dozens of parents and students attended Katy Independent School District’s special board meeting Monday.

The district presented a plan to respond to COVID-19, which includes a five-stage protocol for each campus to following depending on how impacted the district is by the virus.

Dubbed the “Safe Return to School” plan, the board approved the measure by a unanimous decision, after more than 40 members of the community spoke to voice their concerns over the pandemic, masks, and school.

Here is the breakdown:

Stage 5 - Prevention

Stage 4 - Mitigation

Stage 3 - Modified Operations

Stage 2 - Facility Closure

Stage 1 - District Closure

