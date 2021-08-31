Partly Cloudy icon
87º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Katy ISD board approves 5-stage plan to respond to COVID-19

Rose-Ann Aragon, Reporter

Tags: Katy, Katy ISD, students, COVID-19, education, school board, board meeting
Katy ISD announces plan to respond to COVID-19
Katy ISD announces plan to respond to COVID-19

Dozens of parents and students attended Katy Independent School District’s special board meeting Monday.

The district presented a plan to respond to COVID-19, which includes a five-stage protocol for each campus to following depending on how impacted the district is by the virus.

Dubbed the “Safe Return to School” plan, the board approved the measure by a unanimous decision, after more than 40 members of the community spoke to voice their concerns over the pandemic, masks, and school.

Here is the breakdown:

  • Stage 5 - Prevention
  • Stage 4 - Mitigation
  • Stage 3 - Modified Operations
  • Stage 2 - Facility Closure
  • Stage 1 - District Closure

You can read more about the specific protocol of each stage here.

Katy ISD Case Tracker: https://gis.katyisd.org/covid/

More info: https://www.katyisd.org/Pages/default.aspx

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.