WATCH LIVE: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to discuss extension of the county’s vaccine incentive program

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to discuss an extension of the county’s vaccine incentive program at 4 p.m.

KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

The county has a $100 COVID-19 vaccination incentive program that would have run out today, but it will apparently be extended, though the date the program will expire has not been released yet.

Here’s how the incentive program works: