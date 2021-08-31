Cold case update: Man charged with capital murder in teen’s shooting death in 2014, sheriff says

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man is now charged with capital murder in a 2014 cold case in northeast Harris County.
The suspect, now 22, was 16 years old at the time of the Taj Kareem Smith’s shooting death on Nov. 12, 2014.
Smith was 17 years old when he was gunned down near a children’s playground in the 2600 block of Whitinham.
Gonzalez said the suspect, who has not been named, is detained on unrelated charges.
“May the victim rest in peace and kudos to our investigators for a job well done,” Gonzalez tweeted.
