Chemical incident at IDC Warehouse in La Porte under control, according to company

LA PORTE, Texas – The La Porte Fire Department is responding to a chemical incident at a warehouse in the Pasadena area, according to authorities.

A spokesperson with the warehouse told KPRC 2 the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. the incident happened at the IDC Warehouse south of Fairmont Parkway on Bay Park Road.

The La Porte Fire Department is responding to an incident at IDC Warehouse, which is located south of Fairmont Parkway at 13103 Bay Park Road, Pasadena, TX 77507. Industrial neighbors near the facility have been notified to Shelter in Place as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/JLG2jB764t — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) August 31, 2021

The person said it started when an oil-based floor cleaner was mixed in with some other chemicals outside the warehouse, causing a chemical reaction.

Industrial neighbors in the area were initially ordered to shelter in place as a precaution, but the all-clear has since been given.

According to the spokesperson, no one was hurt, the incident has resolved and people are back to work.