Chemical incident at IDC Warehouse in La Porte under control, according to company

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

LA PORTE, Texas – The La Porte Fire Department is responding to a chemical incident at a warehouse in the Pasadena area, according to authorities.

A spokesperson with the warehouse told KPRC 2 the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. the incident happened at the IDC Warehouse south of Fairmont Parkway on Bay Park Road.

The person said it started when an oil-based floor cleaner was mixed in with some other chemicals outside the warehouse, causing a chemical reaction.

Industrial neighbors in the area were initially ordered to shelter in place as a precaution, but the all-clear has since been given.

According to the spokesperson, no one was hurt, the incident has resolved and people are back to work.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

