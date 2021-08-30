LIVE: Mayor Turner speaks at inaugural Houston Women’s Commission meeting

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will join Council Member Kamin for the inaugural Houston Women’s Commission meeting scheduled for Monday.

The commission will be led by Council Member Abbie Kamin and chaired by Beth Matusoff Merfish. According to a news release, it will “advance equality and equity for women in the City of Houston by identifying and addressing disparities in healthcare, employment, safety and security across communities and industries, both in Houston’s public and private sector.”

Houston City Council voted to create a permanent City of Houston Women’s Commission into city ordinance last week. Twenty-five local female leaders were appointed to serve on the inaugural volunteer board.

The first meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.