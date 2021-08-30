Clear icon
LIVE: Mayor Turner speaks at inaugural Houston Women’s Commission meeting

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will join Council Member Kamin for the inaugural Houston Women’s Commission meeting scheduled for Monday.

The commission will be led by Council Member Abbie Kamin and chaired by Beth Matusoff Merfish. According to a news release, it will “advance equality and equity for women in the City of Houston by identifying and addressing disparities in healthcare, employment, safety and security across communities and industries, both in Houston’s public and private sector.”

Houston City Council voted to create a permanent City of Houston Women’s Commission into city ordinance last week. Twenty-five local female leaders were appointed to serve on the inaugural volunteer board.

The first meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

