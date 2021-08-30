KPRC 2 Investigates: Still homeless after big freeze, woman says insurance company is ghosting her

HOUSTON – Almost seven months since a big pipe burst during the February freeze and one Houston woman is still waiting on repairs so she can get back into her home in north Houston. She reached out to KPRC 2 Investigates when her insurance company seems to have disappeared. While digging for answers, our Investigates team was shocked at one response we got from the company.

Homeowner desperate for help

You would think that by now, people who had damage from busted pipes back in February would be back to normal. That’s certainly not the case for one Eleanor Williams and now contractors say they have to stop work on her home.

“It’s unlivable. I can’t live in here like this,” explains Eleanor.

Eleanor walks through her shell of a north Houston home frustrated that she’s not back in it yet.

“I’m living in a motel room. And it is so hard to be locked up in that room for so long,” she said.

Right after the February pipe burst - her insurance company Amguard - parent company Berkshire Hathaway - sent out an adjuster. After waiting for contractors, crews got to work. But then Eleanor says issues with the insurance company slowed their progress.

“One check was made payable too and wasn’t in my name and another company’s name, which was wrong,” said Eleanor.

Mistakes on two checks meant she couldn’t cash them and pay the mortgage company or the contractors.

“Because they haven’t gotten paid and they’re not getting paid. They’re not going to keep working,” said Eleanor. “They told me that they’re going to return my items that they removed out of here so they can work in the house and that they have finished they’re not doing anything else.”

The insurance company goes silent

Eleanor says her once helpful insurance agent won’t return her calls. In fact, no one from the company will.

“When I make a phone call, send a text message or tell you that or leave give a phone number, name and number and they’ll call you back. They do not call back. I can’t get a response from them at all.”

Our KPRC 2 investigates team couldn’t get ahold of anyone from Berkshire Hathaway either. We sent messages to several emails listed on the company’s website. We were stunned to get this response from the main “media request” email.

“This email address is no longer monitored and no one will ever reply.

You can write us at the address shown below. However, due to the limited number of personnel in our corporate office, we are unable to provide a direct response. "

Berkshire Hathaway inc.

3555 Farnam street

Omaha, NE 68131

Yes, they are asking us to write a letter and mail it in and even then say they can’t provide a response. We also sent emails to other generic customer service emails hoping to get a response. Still nothing.

KPRC 2 Investigative Producer Andrea Slaydon spent a lot of time on the phone trying to get ahold of someone from the insurance company. At one point a recording repeated her number and said the company would call her back. We are still waiting for that callback.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Eleanor.

Now Eleanor says she’s left stuck and scared.

“I’m afraid and I don’t know what to expect,” Eleanor explains. “Because I can’t understand why the insurance company won’t pay.

“I don’t know from one day to the next if I’m going to be homeless or what, it’s very painful,” she said through tears.

Our KPRC 2 Investigates team is going to stay on this case and we will let you know when we find answers for Eleanor.

How to file a complaint against an insurance company

If you are in a similar situation you can file a complaint with the Texas Department of Insurance. Click here to get help with a question or complaint. You can also check out insurance company records. We checked TDI and Berkshire Hathaway had 10 insurance-related complaints in 2020.