At least 2 people shot, transported to hospital in SW Houston, police say

Police are responding Saturday afternoon to a shooting where multiple people were shot in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said at least two people were wounded and transported to a local hospital.

According to HPD, the shooting on the 10600 block of Beechnut Street around 2:55 p.m.

Officials said there is currently no suspect information. Investigators and the PIO are on the way to the scene and will provide an update.

This is an active scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.